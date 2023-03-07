Breaking News
Updated on: 07 March,2023 10:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to the India Meteorological Department official, moderate-intensity clouds are seen over Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. and there is a possibility of intense thunderstorms in several districts of Maharashtra in the next three to four hours

Mumbai weather update: Light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; IMD predicts intense thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra

Thunderstrom warning in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra Pic/IMD


Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane received light rainfall along with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning.


According to the India Meteorological Department official, moderate-intensity clouds are seen over Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. and there is a possibility of intense thunderstorms in several districts of Maharashtra in the next three to four hours.



Also Read: Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive unseasonal rainfall over next 2 days: IMD


K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune, India Meteorological Department, in a tweet, said, "Moderate to intense clouds over Nashik, Ahmednagar, Ch Sambhaji Nagar, Beed, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgao & parts of west Vidarbha, adjacent Marthwada too. Possibility of moderate to intense thunderstorms in these regions in next three-four hrs."

Thundering in Mumbai Pic/IMD

At 9 am on March 7, IMD Mumbai issued a warning, stating, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out."

A warning for thunderstorms and moderate rains was issued for Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts in Maharashtra by the Met department. The warning was issued this morning and it is valid till the afternoon, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In the last two days, some parts of Maharashtra had experienced unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning.

