Thane: Man molests woman on premises of school, held

According to the police, the complainant had gone to the school to fetch her twin daughters on Monday afternoon and was waiting at the corridor, when the accused allegedly came close to her and touched her inappropriately.

Representation Pic

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman on the premises of a school in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday. An offence has been registered under section 354 (assault or uses criminal force to any woman) of the IPC against Fiaz Lalmia Sayyed, a resident of Rabodi, an official said.

According to the police, the complainant had gone to the school to fetch her twin daughters on Monday afternoon and was waiting at the corridor, when the accused allegedly came close to her and touched her inappropriately.

Also Read: Thane city records 18 new Covid-19 cases; active tally over 300

The woman raised an alarm, following which the accused was pinned down and handed over to the Thane police, the official said.

In light of the incident, the Thane city chief of the BJP Mahila Aghadi, Mrunal Pendse, called for strict action against the accused.

She also questioned the security lapse at the school, as the accused was neither a parent nor an employee of the institution.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever