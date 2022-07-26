Breaking News
Thane: Man molests woman on premises of school, held

Updated on: 26 July,2022 05:53 PM IST  |  Thane
According to the police, the complainant had gone to the school to fetch her twin daughters on Monday afternoon and was waiting at the corridor, when the accused allegedly came close to her and touched her inappropriately.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman on the premises of a school in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday. An offence has been registered under section 354 (assault or uses criminal force to any woman) of the IPC against Fiaz Lalmia Sayyed, a resident of Rabodi, an official said.

According to the police, the complainant had gone to the school to fetch her twin daughters on Monday afternoon and was waiting at the corridor, when the accused allegedly came close to her and touched her inappropriately.

The woman raised an alarm, following which the accused was pinned down and handed over to the Thane police, the official said.

In light of the incident, the Thane city chief of the BJP Mahila Aghadi, Mrunal Pendse, called for strict action against the accused.

She also questioned the security lapse at the school, as the accused was neither a parent nor an employee of the institution. 

