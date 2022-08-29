Breaking News
Updated on: 29 August,2022 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The incident took place on Sunday night and was reported by Pramod Patil, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Thane. Patil even shared a CCTV footage of the incident and wrote that the incident took place because of a pothole on the road, he tagged the post to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Thane Municipal Corporation

Screengrab of the CCTV footage shared by Pramod Patil


A 22-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his bike and was run over by an oncoming truck at Agasan Fata in Diva, Thane, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) on Thane Municipal Corporation said on Monday. 


The incident took place on Sunday night and was reported by Pramod Patil, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Thane. Patil even shared a CCTV footage of the incident and wrote that the incident took place because of a pothole on the road and tagged the post to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).


According to the RDMC, the information was received at the Disaster Management Control Room at around 11pm on Sunday through a tweet from Pramod Patil. The accident took place near at around 8pm when the two-wheeler rider, who was identified as Ganesh Vitthal Phale, 22 was going to Diva from Agasan Road. Ganesh lost control of his two-wheeler and fell on the road, and at the same time the oncoming water tanker ran over the deceased. The owner and the driver of the tanker are yet to be identified. The driver escaped from the accident spot following the incident. 

"The deceased was rushed to the hospital by the local citizens where doctors declared him brought dead. Mumbra Police is further investigating the case," an official said. 

