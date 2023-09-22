Thane man threatens college staff for stopping student from copying; case registered

The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for threatening the teaching staff of a college after a supervisor reprimanded a student for copying during an exam, an official said on Friday.

The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for threatening the teaching staff of a college after a supervisor reprimanded a student for copying during an exam, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened on Tuesday after the supervisor at a college in Bhiwandi caught a Third Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) student copying during a Geography exam, said assistant inspector Vaishali Sarwade of Narpoli police station.

The supervisor reprimanded the student and warned him against cheating. However, when he continued with the malpractice, the supervisor told him she would report him to the professor.

The student then left the premises only to return with one Dadu Gaikwad, who barged into the college and abused the staff, including the principal and vice principal.

Gaikwad claimed that he was the "vice president of the RPI" and threatened to kill the principal, said the supervisor in her police complaint.

A case has been registered against Gaikwad for criminal intimidation but no arrest has been made yet, said the official.

