Thane: Massive drive against dangerous buildings launched in Ulhasnagar

Civic officials to evacuate residents from eight highly dilapidated structures

Dilapidated structures in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday. Pics/Navneet Barhate

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has launched a massive crackdown on dangerous structures in order to avert tragedy during the monsoon. The UMC has issued notices to the residents of 1,300 buildings, asking them to get structural audits done. It will evacuate residents from eight highly dilapidated buildings as soon as possible. In September 2022, four lives were lost in the civic body’s jurisdiction due to a building collapse.

Hundreds of buildings in Ulhasnagar are more than 40 years old and in a sorry state. According to UMC officials, many such buildings stand on government land and are illegal. Hence, they do not figure in government records. Such buildings don’t have housing societies to take care of repair work. Also, occupants fear they will lose their rights once they leave the building’s premises. Over the past 20 years, more than 60 persons have died in building collapses in the area.

Civic officials go about sealing dangerous buildings as part of the pre-monsoon drive

“The risk of dangerous structures collapsing is high during the monsoon, so the municipal corporation has conducted a survey of all buildings in the city via its public works department,” said a UMC official. The official added, “Around 1,300 buildings have been issued notices. Their residents have been instructed to conduct structural audits. As per the classification obtained after the structural audit, a decision will be taken and residents of buildings in the high-risk category will be evicted.”

On May 19, UMC chief Aziz Sheikh hold an emergency meeting and instructed all the departments to initiate action on a war footing. He instructed officials to demolish buildings that are very dangerous. “Some people are still living in dangerous buildings. Disconnection of the electricity and water supply to such buildings will be done and strict warnings will be given,” Sheikh had said.

“If necessary, the said buildings should be taken down with police security and arrangements should be made for the residents to stay in homeless shelters or Amantra, Bhiwandi which has been taken over by the municipal corporation as a shelter centre,” the commissioner had said. Most residents fear that they will have to pay taxes even after vacating their residences. Instructions have been issued to the tax collection department not to levy tax on such individuals.

Acting on the instructions, UMC officials launched the eviction drive on Tuesday. “I have four buildings in my jurisdiction which need to be evicted and demolished. When our team reached the spot, residents sought 24 hours to vacate the premises,” said ward official Ganesh Shimpi.

