Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has instructed the simultaneous execution of the Gaimukh to Dahisar metro and Gaimukh Ghats road concreting projects, aiming to reduce traffic disruptions and enhance infrastructure in Thane.

File Pic

Listen to this article Thane Municipal Corporation: Concrete road work and metro project to be carried out together x 00:00

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to carry out the construction of the Gaimukh to Dahisar metro line and the concreting of the Gaimukh Ghats Road together. The decision is aimed at ensuring that both projects are completed simultaneously, avoiding repeated disruptions to traffic. The initiative is part of an ongoing effort to improve the transportation infrastructure in the region, benefiting citizens in the long term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Sarnaik has also asked the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to coordinate and expedite the work on internal road development in the Ghodbunder area, providing necessary support to MMRDA for fast-tracked completion.

By initiating the construction of both the metro and roadwork together, the projects will be finished concurrently, thus preventing the need for repeated traffic disruptions. While the work may cause some temporary inconvenience to citizens, it will provide a significant long-term improvement in traffic conditions and reduce congestion in the area.

The meeting was convened by Minister Sarnaik at the late Arvind Pendse Auditorium in the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters, where he reviewed various development projects, including those funded by the state for Thane city, such as the Nagla Bandar Creek Development project and improvements to traffic management on Ghodbunder Road. The meeting was attended by Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Additional Municipal Commissioner (1) Sandeep Malvi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode, Municipal Engineer Prashant Sonagra, MMRDA Additional Commissioner Ashwin Mudgal, MMRDA Project Director Anil Salunkhe, and several other department officials.

Minister Sarnaik emphasised the need for the TMC to collaborate on the development of the Ghodbunder Road service route, particularly during the monsoon season, to complete the transplanting of all affected trees. He pointed out that once internal alternative roads are connected in the Ghodbunder area, the traffic on the main Ghodbunder Road will be reduced by at least 20%. He urged MMRDA to complete the five packages of work as quickly as possible and for TMC’s urban development department to ensure swift coordination regarding land acquisition and other necessary support.

In addition, Minister Sarnaik discussed the two notable projects of the Nagla Bandar Creek Development and the Mangrove Park. He stressed that the rehabilitation of the affected people should be carried out promptly and that no obstacles should hinder the progress of these works. He also instructed the authorities to ensure sufficient police security during these projects.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing development projects in the Owla-Majivada area. Sarnaik gave clear instructions to the Thane Municipal Corporation to make a final decision on the rehabilitation of displaced families in Samtanagar by next week.

At the start of the meeting, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao presented updates on ongoing work to reduce traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road. He highlighted the urgency of accelerating the work on the Gaimukh Ghats Road to ensure it can be completed before the monsoon season. Rao also provided an update on efforts to secure additional water for Thane from the Surya project and reassured that, as last year, all concerned agencies would work in coordination to monitor road conditions and complete necessary repairs.

During the meeting, MMRDA Additional Commissioner Ashwin Mudgal also provided an update on the progress of the metro work.