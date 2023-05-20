Thane Municipal Transport bus catches fire; none hurt

The blaze erupted around 11.45 am onboard a Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking (TMT) bus travelling from Alimgarh to Thane railway station

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management

A Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus caught fire at Alimgarh in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC), the blaze erupted around 11.45 am onboard a Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking (TMT) bus travelling from Alimgarh to Thane railway station.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell told news agency PTI that at least 15 passengers had a narrow escape when a civic transport bus caught fire near Alimgarh.

The incident was reported by Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) at around 11.47 am on Saturday. The blaze was doused at around 11.55 am.

Firemen and locals doused the flames within 15 minutes and all occupants of the bus escaped unhurt, said Sawant.

The bus was partially damaged in the fire that had erupted due to a short circuit, he said.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on Friday in a power company's office in Thane, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said.

As per the report shared by the TMC officials, No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident that took place in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)'s office.

According to the official, the blaze had erupted due to a short circuit.

(With inputs from PTI)