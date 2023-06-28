Thane: Neighbours object to man bringing goat to his house; cops intervene

Thane: The police rushed to the housing society located in Bhayander area following the incident on Tuesday evening

A section of residents of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district objected to a man bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid, police told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The police rushed to the housing society located in Bhayander area following the incident on Tuesday evening. They held discussions with the residents and pacified them, a station house officer (SHO) at Mira Road police station told PTI.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms in which some people were seen shouting and preventing the man from taking the goat to his house.

The police official said the man informs the police every year in advance about the procedure of bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid as he has no other place to keep it.

"The man takes the goat away the next day and the animal is not slaughtered at his residence," the official told PTI.

The man has now been told to take the animal out of his house in the presence of police, he said.

No formal complaint has been received in this connection and no offence registered, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, as the crowd swells at Mumbai's Deonar goat market ahead of Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, thieves are taking advantage of the rush, stealing away mobile phones and cash, an official told PTI on Tuesday.

In the past two days, Mumbai police have registered three theft cases, the official said.

Bakrid will be celebrated in Maharashtra on June 29 (Thursday).

According to an official from the Deonar police station, two traders lost their mobile phones, each costing about Rs 35,000, while another trader's phone worth Rs 10,500 was stolen.

In all cases, the traders said the phones were taken away by thieves when they were busy selling goats at the bustling market. The thieves move in groups to divert the attention of traders, the official told PTI.

Police have also come across complaints of cash being stolen, the official said.

"We have registered three theft cases and will scan the footage of CCTV cameras at the market," the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)