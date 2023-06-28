Thane: Woman injured as part of chawl collapses after heavy rains

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday in Thane's Mahagiri Koliwada area

A 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion a single-storey chawl collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains, authorities told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday in Mahagiri Koliwada area, a release from the district collectorate said.

A portion of gallery of the 25-year-old chawl (tenement) collapsed and fell on the woman, it said.

Disaster management team personnel reached the spot after being alerted. The woman was rushed to a hospital and undergoing treatment, the release said.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities sealed remaining portion of the gallery, which was in a precarious state, it said.

A report from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the city received 32.22 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Since January this year, the city has recorded 306.38 mm downpour, compared to 180.56 mm in the same period last year.

The city has received 70 per cent more rainfall so far this year, compared to the same period last year, the TMC said.

On Tuesday, a 33-year-old man was injured when a balcony collapsed in a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane city.

The incident took place at a chawl in Samata Nagar area around 3 pm, Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell, told PTI.

The victim was standing in the balcony on the top floor of the ground-plus-one storey structure when it suddenly collapsed, he said.

The victim sustained injuries and was administered treatment at a hospital, the official said.

The remaining portion of the balcony, which was in a precarious state, was torn down by civic officials, he said, adding that local firemen and the disaster management team were pressed into service.

In light of the incident, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to evacuate 42 families occupying the 25-year-old structure, Tadvi told PTI.

The residents will be evacuated and lodged in nearby schools and community halls, he said.

Talking to PTI, additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Herwade said the quality of construction is substandard and there is no other alternative than to raze the chawl.

Civic officials will also inspect the buildings in the vicinity to check their quality, as the civic body does not want to take any chances, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)