Thane: NGOs rescue 12 turtles from Railadevi lake

Nature lovers in Thane have alleged that unscientific restoration of the water body is killing its aquatic life

One of the turtles rescued by volunteers

Timely intervention by the Thane NGOs RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and WWA (Wildlife Welfare Association) has saved a total of 12 softshell turtles from Railadevi lake, which has turned into a graveyard for aquatic life, allegedly due to the unscientific lake restoration work done by the Thane Municipal Corporation. The volunteers from NGO RAWW and WWA worked with the forest department to rescue them on Friday. mid-day had reported the deterioration of the lake allegedly due to the restoration work on Friday.

The Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, Pawan Sharma, visited the lake on Thursday. He said, “RAWW and WWA volunteers have so far rescued 12 Indian softshell turtles from the lake. The whole site was inspected and evaluated to develop a further strategy. There are several fish in different patches that have water now, but it will dry in the coming days.” Sharma also told mid-day that a new plan is needed to create a space within the lake and shift the fish there, and ensure that it has ample space and water for them to survive till the monsoon.

“A perennial ground water source has been identified and is being verified. It can be connected so that constant water supply is maintained. I have also informed the TMC to make provisions for the artificial supply of water if required,” added Sharma. On Friday, mid-day reported that nature lovers had alleged that the ecosystem near the lake had been damaged due to construction work. They claimed that many fish and an Indian softshell turtle, which is listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, have died because of the ongoing work.