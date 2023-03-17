Thane: MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Railadevi lake, say activists

Activists say desilting, construction work has damaged ecosystem, forest dept initiates action

The water body where a gabion wall is being built

Nature lovers in Thane have alleged that Railadevi lake has turned into a graveyard for aquatic life due to ‘unscientific’ lake restoration work carried out by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Many fish and an Indian softshell turtle, which is listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, have allegedly died because of the ongoing work.

A message that went viral on several environment and wildlife-related groups stated the entire biodiversity of the lake had been destroyed. It also mentioned that the TMC had carried out desilting work in an unscientific manner. It has also been alleged that the riparian buffer, the tree cover around a water body, as well as the habitat of turtles got destroyed due to gabion structures.

Santosh Saste, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Thane Forest Department (Territorial) on Wednesday instructed Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Girija Desai to take action. Desai said, “We have initiated action against the agency concerned carrying out the work. We also issued the engineer a legal notice on Wednesday evening. We will not tolerate such destruction.”

Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti said the government's idea of the conservation of lakes means filling up the borders and water with debris and concretising the sides. “Railadevi lake has a natural ecosystem. The need was to ecologically preserve and enhance it. But, the agencies involved in the so-called restoration have bulldozed the site and are looking to fill it with cement and concrete. Railadevi lake is a wetland protected by orders of the high court and Supreme Court. Yet all orders are being flouted and reckless, mindless construction has been undertaken with no sensitivity towards the ecology of the lake,” he said.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane Pawan Sharma visited the lake site on Thursday. Speaking to mid-day, he said, “We have personally visited and evaluated the site. Several fish and many turtles are seen in small patches of water deposits. There is a mix of native and exotic species inside. Our plan of action is to evacuate all the live species, including the fish. The native aquatic life will be released in suitable habitats and exotics will be sent to the facility concerned or transit set-ups.”



Dead aqua fauna in the lake

Thane-based environmentalist Rohit Joshi said, “Historically, Thane city is renowned as the city of lakes. During the historical period, the wise rulers of Thane had planned the drinking water management properly by keeping these lakes well taken care of. According to records in the British Gazette, there were 65 natural lakes in Thane city till the pre-independence period. Under the burden of urbanisation and encroachment, more than half of these lakes have become extinct in the past few decades. The rest of the existing lakes are already polluted due to sewage mixing. Yet the life forms that depend on the lakes have somehow managed to survive.”

Joshi added, “The TMC is concretising lakes in the name of beautification. The natural balance is disturbed due to this mindless project execution which is happening without any expert advice. As per the Supreme Court, any lake above 2.5 hectares is protected and any construction of whatsoever form (near it) is illegal.”

‘TMC is responsible’

An MMRDA official told mid-day, “We are only developing the land around Railadevi lake wherein a garden, pathway and other amenities are being developed. The water body desilting work and gabion wall construction are being done by the TMC. The aquatic species issue is not connected with the MMRDA, but the TMC.”

65

No of lakes that once existed in Thane