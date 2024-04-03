The attackers brutally assaulted the victims with knives, daggers, sticks, and batons, prompting pleas from onlookers for mercy

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: One dead, three others injured in a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi x 00:00

The clash between two groups over an old rivalry in Bhiwandi, captured in a viral video, resulted in the death of one person and left three injured.

The attackers brutally assaulted the victims with knives, daggers, sticks, and batons, prompting pleas from onlookers for mercy. The chaos erupted shortly before Iftar in the Shanti Nagar area, with women screaming as the violence unfolded. Both groups are reportedly associated with political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured are in critical condition, and the police have begun an investigation and are in the process of registering a case. The injured were shifted to the civic hospital. Police had reached the spot after the incident and had started the investigation.