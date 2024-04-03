Breaking News
Thane One dead three others injured in a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi
Thane: One dead, three others injured in a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 03 April,2024 09:12 AM IST  |  Thane
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

The attackers brutally assaulted the victims with knives, daggers, sticks, and batons, prompting pleas from onlookers for mercy

Thane: One dead, three others injured in a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi

The clash between two groups over an old rivalry in Bhiwandi, captured in a viral video, resulted in the death of one person and left three injured. 


The attackers brutally assaulted the victims with knives, daggers, sticks, and batons, prompting pleas from onlookers for mercy. The chaos erupted shortly before Iftar in the Shanti Nagar area, with women screaming as the violence unfolded. Both groups are reportedly associated with political parties. 


The injured are in critical condition, and the police have begun an investigation and are in the process of registering a case. The injured were shifted to the civic hospital. Police had reached the spot after the incident and had started the investigation.


thane bhiwandi maharashtra mumbai mumbai news
