Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD

Police officials said the accused, all college students, would frequent college events and party hotspots to supply LSD across Navi Mumbai and Panvel

LSD is consumed in the form of paperlike dots. Representation Pic

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Police has busted a syndicate of college students that was allegedly peddling LSD at events, college gatherings, and parties. The police have arrested four accused so far and are further working to identify and apprehend more accused in the racket.

Scientifically known as Lysergic Acid Diethylamide and colloquially called Acid, the drug is synthesised in the form of thin sheets not unlike blotting paper, and round dots are broken off and sold individually. LSD is a psychedelic drug preferred in parties with loud music and bright lighting, and a powerful hallucinogen with taken in large doses.

According to ANC officials, the arrests were the result of a two-month operation by their teams, who were investigating the trace the source of LSD dots that have been doing the rounds in the party circuit. Using a mix of human intelligence and technical analysis, the police zeroed in on and arrested the four accused, identified as Himanshu Satyadev Prajapati 19, a resident of Ulwe, and Vijay Shirke 23, Siddesh Chavan 25 and Adarsh Subramaniam, 22, all residents of Panvel.

The police have seized around 114 LSD papers worth Rs 22.80 lakh from the accused, who were studying in streams such as fine arts and business. “The four accused were supplying LSD across Navi Mumbai and Panvel. We are further investigating the inter-state network and international supply chain connected to this racket. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the NRI Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” said senior police inspector Neeraj Chaudhhary, ANC Navi Mumbai.

An officer who is part of the investigation said that the accused would frequent college events and gatherings to build their consumer base. “While a lot of young students spent all their pocket money to buy the LSD, others became part of the supply chain in exchange for the drug. The situation was becoming extremely challenging due to the number of youngster falling prey to the addiction,” said the officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, added, “Our officers had been gathering information on the supply and source of the LSD dots for almost two months. The cartel was supplying across Navi Mumbai and Panvel. We urge parents to keep a closer watch on their children’s activities and their friend circle.”

This is the second major bust connected to LSD in Navi Mumbai this year. In February, the Navi Mumbai ANC had arrested two accused—an Engineering student and a vegetable vendor—and recovered LSD worth Rs 8 lakh from them. The duo were bringing in the LSD from Goa and distributing them through a network of college students.

Rs 22.80L

Value of LSD seized from the accused