The 12 students had secured admission for TYBcom course in Ulhasnagar-based college

SST College in Ulhasnagar where the students secured admission using fake certificates. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Thane: Students booked for using bogus docs x 00:00

The Vitthalwadi police have registered a cheating case against 12 students who produced fake transfer certificates to secure admission to an Ulhasnagar-based college. The police have been coordinating with Mumbai University (MU) officials to investigate the matter which is crucial for ensuring accountability and maintaining the integrity of educational institutions.

According to the police, the fake certificates were submitted to the SST College of Arts and Commerce at Moryanagri in Ulhasnagar. It came to light that in 2018 around 12 students made fake transfer certificates to get secure admission at the institute. The certificates were in the name of Sandesh College of Arts, Commerce & Science, Vikhroli.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the matter came to light, college authorities informed MU. It was said that SST College was not ready to take any action as college authorities expected MU to take action in the matter,” said a police officer. On March 27, on the complaint of MU Deputy Registrar Ashok Ghule, a case was registered at Vitthalwadi police station. Subsequently, Police Inspector Vikram Gaud and Senior PI Anil Padwal of Vitthalwadi police took up the matter for investigation.

MU authorities and the police are also investigating the lapses on the part of the college, including why there was a delay in filing the case. “We are investigating how the students procured these bogus certificates of the Mumbai-based college and also how they managed to secure admission at SST College using these forged documents. We are trying to ascertain whether there was any malpractice in the college due to which these students managed to secure admission. We are also checking why the college delayed action,” a police officer said, adding that the investigation will prevent such malpractices from happening in future.

According to the police, cases have been registered against Rajai Akshay, Bharat Ashok Ingale, Shashank Sunil Gaikwad, Vishal Venkat Dubare, Milind Ramu Jagtap, Vikas Suresh Gupta, Pratap Balchandra Lad, Roshni Ram Chandanshive, Satish Suresh Sachdeva, Laxmi Shankarlal Sachdeva, Asvita Gulab Bhide and Rohit Manoharlal Lulla.

2018

Year the bogus certificates were submitted