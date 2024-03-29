Mumbai: Cops register FIR after altercation between two groups in Anand Nagar market

Mumbai Police has registered FIR after an altercation broke out between two groups over a vegetable cart, the police said

Mumbai Police registered FIR after an altercation broke out between two groups The incident took place at Anand Nagar market over a vegetable cart The video of incident had also gone viral on social media platforms

Mumbai Police registered FIR after an altercation broke out between two groups at Anand Nagar market over a vegetable cart on Friday morning, the police said on Friday, reported the ANI.

"FIR was registered under section 306 (2) of the Indian Penal Code," the police said.

According to the police, one group allegedly threatened the other with a knife, the video of which went viral on social media, after which a case was registered, as per the ANI.

Further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a waiter in Vashi in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra. The waiter was killed while resisting a robbery bid, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the dead body of Mukesh alias Mantu Kumar Yadav was found on Thursday and the arrests were made within 24 hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said.

"Yadav was killed while resisting a robbery bid. The accused tried to snatch his bag. Another person who came to help Yadav was also assaulted. We arrested Mohammad Ali Mubarak Sheikh and Shahnawaz Hanif Sheikh and then held Imran Yakub Ali Sheikh from Malad in Mumbai," the DCP said, as per the PTI.

The three arrested persons are residents of Mumbra and Imran is a history sheeter, the official added.

The 26-year-old waiter was stabbed to death on Thursday in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

He was waiting at a bus stop at 5 am after his shift at a local hotel ended when two motorcycle-borne persons tried to snatch his bag and then attacked him with a knife, Vashi police station senior inspector Madhukar Bhate said.

"A hotel employee who went to help Yadav was also attacked and injured by the accused. A murder case has been registered against two unidentified persons and efforts were on to nab them," he said, the news agency reported.

In an another incident, a tribal man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on the suspicion of being a police informer in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the victim was identified as Ashok Talande, a resident of Dhamrancha village in Aheri taluka of the district, was found dead on a road in the wee hours of Friday, they said.

A Naxal pamphlet was recovered from near the body, which said that he was a police informer, the police said, as per the PTI.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

