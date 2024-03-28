Maharashtra: Security forces seize explosives, Maoist literature in anti-Naxal ops

Based on intelligence about presence of Naxalites along Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, security forces conducted an operation near Bhumkan Village.

During an anti-Naxal operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, security personnel discovered gelatin sticks, wires, batteries, and Maoist literature, an official stated Thursday.

Based on intelligence about the presence of Naxalites along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, security forces conducted an operation near Bhumkan Village. Superintendent of Police (SP) Nilotpal reported that armed cadres of "Kasansur Chatgaon Dalam and Aundhi Dalam from Chhattisgarh" were camped in the region, planning for subversive acts ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

According to a report in PTI, the Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, which is set for the first phase of voting on April 19, is a major source of anxiety.

The operation, carried out by members of the C-60, an elite anti-Naxal team of the state police, and a Quick Action Team of the Central Reserve Police team (CRPF), resulted in a fire battle with the Naxalites. The firefight lasted all night Wednesday, forcing the Naxalites to flee into the darkness, the report added.

Per the PTI report, when security personnel searched the location on Thursday morning, they discovered explosives such as gelatin sticks, cables, batteries, solar panels, and Maoist literature. SP Nilotpal acknowledged that the anti-Naxal operation is still underway in the region.

Earlier in February, the police in Gadchiroli had discovered two kilograms of explosives hidden underground by Naxalites intending to harm the law enforcement personnel. According to another agency report, the authorities had launched a search operation in the Gondri woodland area of Kurkheda taluka after receiving intel indicating Naxalite activities.

The Bomb Detection and Disposable Squads (BDDS) were dispatched to search the area for potential hazards, reported PTI.

During the search, the PTI report stated, the BDDS discovered two kilograms of explosives expertly disguised in a pressure cooker buried about two feet below ground. Quick action was taken to safely neutralise the explosives on the scene.



According to the report, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said Gadchroli's anti-Naxal operation was augmented after the discovery of explosives.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla had earlier said that police camps have reached areas that were once Naxal strongholds in Gadchiroli and assured that the menace will soon be eradicated with the support of citizens.

