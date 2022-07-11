Breaking News
Thane: Part of building facade collapses, no report of injuries

Updated on: 11 July,2022 04:04 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

The building is 35-years-old and the incident led to a two-wheeler and a car getting damaged

Representative image


On Monday afternoon, the front elevation on the third floor of a building in Thane, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The building is 35-years-old and the incident led to a two-wheeler and a car getting damaged, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.




"It is a ground-plus-three structure located near Kopri fire station. Rescue personnel arrived at the site and took charge of the situation," he added.


(with inputs from PTI)

