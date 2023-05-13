Breaking News
Thane police return 711 mobile phones worth Rs 1.2 crore to owners

Updated on: 13 May,2023 01:58 PM IST  |  Thane
The devices were traced between January and April and police made the use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR)

Thane police return 711 mobile phones worth Rs 1.2 crore to owners

Representative Image

Thane police return 711 mobile phones worth Rs 1.2 crore to owners
Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have returned 711 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 1.28 crore that had been either stolen or lost to their owners, an official said on Saturday.


The devices were traced between January and April and police made the use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), said the official.



Also Read: Thane: Man, girlfriend held for abetment after his wife ends life


CEIR is a portal of the Department of Telecommunications to trace lost or stolen mobile devices. It also facilitates blocking of such phones.

Ganesh Gawade, deputy commissioner of police, Zone I, said 37 persons were arrested for stealing mobiles in the past four months and 201 devices were recovered from them. 

