Thane Police website hacking case: Cops register FIR, launch probe

The message displayed on a black background on the screen after the website was hacked read, 'Hacked by one hat cyber team. Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don't stand still when our apostle is insulted'

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A day after the Thane city police website was hacked by unknown hackers, the cyber crime cell of Thane police launched investigations followed by the registration of an FIR in the matter. The website was hacked on June 14 at around 4 am and was restored more than five hours later.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Sunil Lokhande, Deputy Police Commissioner, Cyber Crime, Thane Police said, "FIR was registered against unknown suspects under sections 43, 43A and 66 of Information Technology Act."

The Thane Police have made multiple teams to probe the matter which is investigating the entire matter and has also been analysing if any data was stolen from the website, sources said.

Show full article