Thane: Power theft of Rs 1.15 cr in one day detected in Badlapur

Updated on: 27 April,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A gram panchayat and two industrial units were found to be involved in the theft

Power theft to the tune of R1.15 crore was detected on a single day in Badlapur district in Thane district of Maharashtra, the state electricity discom said on Wednesday.


A gram panchayat and two industrial units were found to be involved in the illegality.



“During a raid conducted on April 21, power theft to the tune of Rs 7.46 lakh was detected involving 1,24,840 units by the Karav gram panchayat which had drawn power directly without a meter for its water supply scheme,” the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) said in a release. 

