Thane: Protection wall of housing society caves in, nobody injured

Updated on: 08 July,2023 03:46 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The housing society is located in Chandanwadi area, a Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell official said

Thane: Protection wall of housing society caves in, nobody injured

A protection wall of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra collapsed on Saturday, civic officials said, reported the PTI.


Nobody was injured in the incident, the officials said.


The housing society is located in Chandanwadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said, according to the PTI.


"The incident was reported around 2 pm, after which teams of fire brigade personnel and the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. The wall was 25x7 feet," he said.

Due to the collapsed wall, a tree standing next to it tilted. It is now posing a danger, Tadvi added.

The area around the fallen wall has been sealed as a precautionary measure, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Thursday, a woman was injured after some parts of a ceiling of a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane collapsed, an official of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had earlier said.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the official had said.

The ceiling plaster of Krishnai Hospital, located opposite Rajaram Salvi Bungalow, Manisha Nagar Gate No: 03, in Kalwa, Thane (West), collapsed on Wednesday.

According to the RDMC, the incident was reported to the Disaster Management Cell in Thane at around 11:35 am. The hospital is a ground floor establishment situated in the Pratibha Society, a four-story building that was approximately 25 years old.

Upon receiving the information, the Disaster Management Cell swiftly responded to the incident site. The team, accompanied by a pickup vehicle, a Junior Engineer from the Public Works Department of the Kalwa Ward, and staff from the Encroachment Department (Kalwa Ward), arrived to assess the situation, the official had earlier said.

He had said that in the incident, a woman who was engaged in cleaning work at Krishnai Hospital sustained minor injuries. The injured woman has been identified as Sandhyabai Bapu Padekar, a 68-year-old resident of Kalwa, Thane. She suffered injuries to her left hand and head. Immediate medical assistance was provided to her, and she is currently receiving treatment.

The concerned authorities have been duly notified, and they have been instructed to take appropriate action in response to the incident, officials had said.

(with PTI inputs)

