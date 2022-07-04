Breaking News
Thane rain: 2 wall collapse incidents reported, one person injured

Updated on: 04 July,2022 07:34 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

In the first incident, a compound wall collapsed on a nearby chawl, leaving one person with minor injuries and damage to two rooms. The second incident took place in Mumbra where a wall of a chawl caved in, the civic officials said

Two wall collapse incidents were reported in Thane city on Monday amid heavy rain, leaving one person injured, a civic official said.

In the first incident, which took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the compound wall of the MSRTC divisional office in Vandana collapsed on a nearby chawl, leaving one person with minor injuries and damage to two rooms, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.




"As a precautionary measure, the adjoining four rooms have been vacated and the occupants shifted elsewhere," he said.

In the second incident, the compound wall of a chawl in Mumbra caved in at around 5:30pm on Monday, though no one was injured, he added. 

