Breaking News
Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed
Maharashtra: NIA yet to formally take over probe into killing of Amravati chemist, says Police
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin
Mumbai: Rise in heart attack post Covid or vaccination cause for concern
Mumbai: Beware of chickenpox, schools warn parents, issue advisories
Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane seven people stuck in building elevator having police residential quarters rescued

Thane: seven people stuck in building elevator having police residential quarters; rescued

Updated on: 04 July,2022 01:18 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The firemen managed to open the lift, and rescued all the people stuck in it, it was about a half-an-hour operation, an official said

Thane: seven people stuck in building elevator having police residential quarters; rescued

Representation Pic


Seven people were rescued by the Thane fire brigade officials after they got stuck in an elevator of a seven-storey building on Monday. The incident created a panic in the building located at Court Naka in Thane, the building houses police quarters, a civic official said.

Following the incident, the local firemen were alerted and they immediately rushed to the spot to rescue them, he said.




Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI, "The elevator got stuck on the second floor of the building. After receiving a message around 11.15 am, a team of firemen rushed to the spot."


Also Read: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin

The firemen managed to open the lift, and rescued all the people stuck in it, it was about a half-an-hour operation, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of malfunctioning of the elevator, civic officials added. 

(with PTI inputs)

thane news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK