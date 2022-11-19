Thane records 11 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 138

These cases were reported on Friday and there are now 138 active cases in the district

Representational image

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 11 new coronavirus-positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 7,47,218 a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday and there are now 138 active cases in the district, he said.

Also read: Maharashtra logs 119 Covid-19 cases, one death

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,967, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,870, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.