×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane records 11 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 138

Thane records 11 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 138

Updated on: 19 November,2022 12:39 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

These cases were reported on Friday and there are now 138 active cases in the district

Thane records 11 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 138

Representational image


Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 11 new coronavirus-positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 7,47,218 a health official said on Saturday.


These cases were reported on Friday and there are now 138 active cases in the district, he said.



Also read: Maharashtra logs 119 Covid-19 cases, one death


As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,967, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,870, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane maharashtra mumbai news Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK