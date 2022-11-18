×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra logs 119 Covid 19 cases one death

Maharashtra logs 119 Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 18 November,2022 07:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The recovery count increased by 156 in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra logs 119 Covid-19 cases, one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra on Friday recorded 119 Covid-19 cases and one death, a BMC health official said.


The deaths took place in Pune Municipal Corporation, the official said.



"The recovery count increased by 156 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 821 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.


Also read: Mumbai: Two children dead, three hospitalised after drowning in Worli

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent.

Do you think BMC is doing enough to contain measles outbreak?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK