Maharashtra logs 119 Covid-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 119 Covid-19 cases and one death, a BMC health official said.
The deaths took place in Pune Municipal Corporation, the official said.
"The recovery count increased by 156 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 821 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.
State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent.