Thane records 119 new Covid 19 cases

Thane records 119 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 06 September,2022 11:05 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 1,861 active COVID-19 cases

Representative image


As many as 119 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,42, 920, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.


With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 1,861 active COVID-19 cases.

One death was also reported on Monday, which raised Thane's COVID-19 fatality toll to 11,947.

The recovery count has reached 7,29,655, the bulletin said.

Mumbai on Monday reported 173 Covid-19 positive patients and two deaths. The total tests done for the disease were 5,352. Currently the city has 2,771 active patients. At least 349 people recovered and were discharged.

At least 27 patients were hospitalised on Monday. Of these two were put on oxygen support. The deceased were both senior citizens and both women had comorbidities. The doubling rate of Mumbai is 1,962 days. 

 

