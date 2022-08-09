Thane records 123 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 1,099 active Covid-19 cases

Representative image

As many as 123 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,35,416, according to health bulletin on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 1,099 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Monday, raising the fatality toll in the district to 11,932, he said.

The Covid-19 recovery count has reached 7,23,015 he added.

Also read: Mumbai’s TPR rises but Covid-19 cases see marginal fall



Mumbai’s Test Positivity Rate jumped to 6 per cent with 407 new Covid-19 patients reported from 6,729 samples tested on Monday. One patient died due to the disease. At least 23 of the patients needed hospitalisation and 1 was put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally is now 11,27,954.

Currently, there are 2,977 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 260 are being treated in hospitals and 13 are on oxygen support. A 75-year-old man suffering from other ailments died. The total death count due to Covid is now 19,660. In the past 24 hours, 163 patients recovered after which the total recovery count is 11,05,317. On Monday the state reported 1,005 new Covid cases after which the total count went up to 80,60,737. At least 1,044 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 79,00,626.