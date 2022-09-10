Thane records 170 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,537

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 1,537 active cases in the district

Representational image

Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded 170 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,43,591, according to a health bulletin on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 1,537 active cases in the district, he said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,953 and the count of recoveries stood at 7,30,684, the official added.

Mumbai reported 251 new Covid-19 cases and one infection related death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. The tally of Covid-19 cases recorded in the city rose to 11,47,582 while the death toll increased to 19,717.

Also read: Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths

The cases witnessed a slight dip compared to Thursday when Mumbai had recorded 290 new infections and two fatalities.

According to the BMC, as many as 10,807 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city on Friday, taking the tally of tests to 1,81,62,704.

A day before, 8,914 Covid-19 tests had been conducted in the city.

The tally of recovered patients rose to 11,25,780 with 401 patients recovering during the day.

The city has a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent. There are 2,085 active Covid-19 patients now.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal