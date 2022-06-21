Thane records 190 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.70 per cent

With the addition of 190 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane has gone up to 1,88,076, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 20.
There was no fatality on June 20 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131.
With this, the active cases in the city stand at 2,191.
As per the bulletin, 178 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,83,754. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 97.70 per cent.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 2,345 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,310 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 79,38,103 and the death toll to 1,47,888.
The state is now left with over 24,000 active cases after 1,485 patients were discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 77,65,602.
Maharashtra's case fatality rate now stands at 1.86 per cent and the recovery rate is 97.83 per cent.
The health department said the total number of active cases in the state reached 24,613, including 14,089 in Mumbai, followed by Thane district (5,522), Pune (2,007), and Raigad (1,052).
A total of 22,714 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far to 8,16,26,220.
