Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane records 190 new Covid 19 cases recovery rate at 9770 per cent

Thane records 190 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.70 per cent

Updated on: 21 June,2022 10:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

There was no fatality on June 20 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131

Thane records 190 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.70 per cent

File Pic


With the addition of 190 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane has gone up to 1,88,076, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 20.

There was no fatality on June 20 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131.




With this, the active cases in the city stand at 2,191.


Show full article

thane Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK