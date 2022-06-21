Thane records 190 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.70 per cent

There was no fatality on June 20 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131

File Pic

With the addition of 190 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane has gone up to 1,88,076, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 20.

There was no fatality on June 20 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 2,191.

Show full article