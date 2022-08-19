Thane records 303 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,641

Since no patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 11,938, he said, adding that the overall recovery figure has reached 7,24,599

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 303 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,37,728, a health official said on Friday.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, the district currently has 1,641 active cases, he said.

Since no patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 11,938, he said, adding that the overall recovery figure has reached 7,24,599, he added.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 new Coronavirus infections, highest since June 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city also reported two pandemic-related deaths. The deceased were 87-year-old and 72-year-old men who were suffering from other ailments.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had recorded 975 new infections and two fatalities.

Of the 1,201 new patients, 56 have been hospitalised and 11 are on oxygen support. As of Thursday, there were 5,712 active cases in the city, with 482 being treated at hospitals and 17 on oxygen support.

The new cases in India’s financial capital crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time on Thursday after June 30 when 1,265 infections and one fatality had been reported. The cases had dipped steadily thereafter.

