Thane records 366 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 2,131

With the addition of the latest numbers on Tuesday, the active COVID-19 tally in the district has reached 2,131 compared to 2,016 the previous day

Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded 366 newCovid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,39,400, according to the district health bulletin.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, which raised the fatality toll in Thane to 11,939.

The count of recoveries has reached 7,25,710.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 832 new Coronavirus cases, up from nearly 600 registered a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the BMC said.

With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,39,773, while the death toll increased to 19,675, said the civic body.

For the fourth consecutive day, the city has logged less than 1,000 Coronavirus infections. Last week, it had seen over 1,000 daily cases on two straight days.

Significantly, the active Covid-19 tally has crossed the 6,000-mark due to widening gap between the new and recovered cases.

The newCovid-19 cases were detected after 8,772 tests were conducted in the 24 hours.

