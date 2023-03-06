Thane records five Covid-19 cases, active tally at 30

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the tally of active cases in the district rose to 30

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

At least five Covid-19 cases were reported in Thane district of Maharashtra, taking the tally to 7,47,509, a health official told news agency PTI on Monday.

The official said that with the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the tally of active cases in the district rose to 30.

The overall Covid-19 toll in Thane district is 11,969 and the count of recoveries is 7,36,278.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 46 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,37,870, the state health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 79,89,162 after 35 patients were discharged, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,423. The state currently has 285 active cases, and the recovery rate stood at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate reached 1.82 per cent.

At least 4,579 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,64,64,853.

Mumbai reported 13 new infections increasing its tally to 11,54,513, including 19,747 deaths. The Mumbai circle added 20 cases, followed by Pune with 18, Nashik three and Kolhapur one.

(With inputs from PTI)