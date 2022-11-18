Thane reports 23 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 142

×
Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 7,47,207, a health official said on Friday.


With this, there are now 142 active cases in the district, he said.



As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,967.

The count of recoveries has grown to 7,35,845 in the district, he said.

