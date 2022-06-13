Thane reports 249 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.18 per cent

As per the bulletin, 89 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,82,475

File Pic

Thane reported 249 new Covid-19 cases, according to a bulletin by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 12.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,248.

As per the bulletin, 89 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,82,475.

