Thane reports 249 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.18 per cent

Updated on: 13 June,2022 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

As per the bulletin, 89 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,82,475

Thane reports 249 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.18 per cent

File Pic


Thane reported 249 new Covid-19 cases, according to a bulletin by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 12.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,248.




As per the bulletin, 89 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,82,475.


