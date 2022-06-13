Thane reports 249 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.18 per cent

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,248.
As per the bulletin, 89 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,82,475.
The recovery rate in TMC area is 98.18 per cent.
There was no fatality on June 12 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,130.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on June 12 reported 2,946 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,803 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, while the number of active cases rose to over 16,000, the health department said in a bulletin.
With the fresh figures, the state's COVID-19 tally rose 79,10,577 and the toll to 1,47,870.
The number of active cases stands at 16,370. Gondia is the only district in the state which didn't have any active case as of Sunday.
The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent.
A total of 1,432 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,46,337.
The recovery rate in the state is 97.92 per cent.
(With inputs from PTI)