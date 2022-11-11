Thane reports 34 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 261

After the latest infections recorded on Thursday, the district currently has 261 patients undergoing treatment

Representational Pic

At least 34 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising the tally of infections to 7,47,080, a health official said on Friday.

The toll remained unchanged at 11,966, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,588, he said.

