Thane reports 34 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 261

Updated on: 11 November,2022 01:16 PM IST  |  Thane
After the latest infections recorded on Thursday, the district currently has 261 patients undergoing treatment

Representational Pic

Representational Pic


At least 34 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising the tally of infections to 7,47,080, a health official said on Friday.


The toll remained unchanged at 11,966, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,588, he said.



After the latest infections recorded on Thursday, the district currently has 261 patients undergoing treatment, the official said.

maharashtra thane Coronavirus news india

