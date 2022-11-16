×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane reports 6 new cases of Covid 19 active tally at 52

Thane reports 6 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 52

Updated on: 16 November,2022 07:55 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No Covid-19 related death was reported on Wednesday. The toll remained unchanged at 2,164

Thane reports 6 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 52

Representational Pic


Thane district reported 6 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,381, according to a bulletin issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).


It said, no Covid-19 related death was reported on Wednesday. The toll remained unchanged at 2,164.



Also read: India records 501 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths


With addition of the latest coronavirus cases, Thane currently has 52 active cases.

3 Covid-19 patients recovered on November 16, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,95,165. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.88 per cent.

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra thane Coronavirus news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK