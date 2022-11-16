Thane reports 6 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 52

No Covid-19 related death was reported on Wednesday. The toll remained unchanged at 2,164
Representational Pic
Thane district reported 6 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,381, according to a bulletin issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
It said, no Covid-19 related death was reported on Wednesday. The toll remained unchanged at 2,164.
With addition of the latest coronavirus cases, Thane currently has 52 active cases.
3 Covid-19 patients recovered on November 16, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,95,165. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.88 per cent.