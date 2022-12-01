Thane reports 9 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 62

The death toll in Thane stood at 11,967

Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,323, a health official said on Thursday.

The latest cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 62 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in Thane stood at 11,967 and the recovery count has reached 7,36,053, he added.

