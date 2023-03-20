Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Rescued golden jackal to be released in three weeks says RAWW

Thane: Rescued golden jackal to be released in three weeks, says RAWW

Updated on: 20 March,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

The injured golden jackal was rescued from a construction site in upper Thane by team members from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) in coordination with the forest department

Thane: Rescued golden jackal to be released in three weeks, says RAWW

The injured golden jackal was rescued from a construction site. Pic/RAWW


An injured golden jackal that was rescued from a construction site in upper Thane will be released in three weeks after proper medications and pain management, informed Pawan Sharma, founder, and president of RAWW, on Monday. 


The injured golden jackal was rescued from a construction site in upper Thane by team members from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) in coordination with the forest department. The jackal was spotted near a construction site on Thursday morning and was later found trapped inside the pit. 



Sharma said the forest department reached out to RAWW for assistance, following which a rescue team was dispatched to the scene. The team safely removed the jackal from the pit. 


Also Read: World Wildlife Day 2023: Is urbanisation affecting wildlife in and around Mumbai?

According to the animal welfare organisation, the jackal was in severe trauma and sustained a minor fracture in the hip. Hence, the jackal couldn't walk properly. 

"The golden jackal is being treated by Dr Rina Dev and currently recovering at RAWW's Wildlife Transit Treatment Center," Sharma said.  

He further said the jackal was responding to treatment and as suggested by the veterinarian, it will be in cage rest for three weeks. 

"The jackal has been kept in an enclosure at the transit treatment center. If it would have not responded to the treatment then the jackal would have undergone major surgery, but since the animal is showing improvement we have kept it under observation and pain management," Sharma added. 

As the jackal is showing improvement, with proper medications and pain management it would be ready to be released in three weeks, he said.

thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK