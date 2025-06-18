Breaking News
Thane school shifts to online teaching amid suspected health scare among students

Updated on: 18 June,2025 08:11 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

On Tuesday, the school administration stated that reports indicating a significant number of students affected by dengue are "baseless allegations with vested interests." TMC's Medical Officer of Health Dr Prasad Patil, said a civic team was sent to the school on Monday following complaints from parents

TMC's Medical Officer of Health Dr Prasad Patil said a civic team was sent to the school on Monday following complaints from parents. Representatinal Pic

A private educational institution in Maharashtra's Thane city has temporarily transitioned to an online mode of instruction following complaints regarding suspected cases of mosquito-borne diseases among several students and educators.

On Tuesday, the school administration stated that reports indicating a significant number of students affected by dengue are "baseless allegations with vested interests," reported news agency PTI. 


Furthermore, it reported that the health inspection conducted by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) found no evidence of mosquito breeding on the premises. Consequently, the school has implemented online classes for students from nursery to Class 10 from June 18 to June 28.


"As a precautionary measure, we have got the fumigation done and have installed mosquito nets on all windows on the school campus," a school management representative said, reported PTI.

TMC's Medical Officer of Health Dr Prasad Patil said a civic team was sent to the school on Monday following complaints from parents.

He said that while active breeding was not spotted, the potential for it existed.

"We identified and destroyed several potential mosquito breeding spots, such as pots, torn tyres and old furniture where water could collect," Patil said, reported PTI.

"We have conducted extensive spraying and fogging in the school premises and the surrounding construction sites," he further added.  

Dermatologists warn of skin issues from daily filth exposure

Health experts, especially dermatologists, have expressed concern about citizens coming in contact with sewage water, which contains a dangerous mix of pathogens, bacteria, viruses and harmful chemicals, during the monsoon season.

Regular exposure — whether through direct contact, inhalation of odours, or accidental ingestion — can lead to a wide range of health complications, many of which can be life-threatening if left untreated.

If someone has any open wounds or cuts, pathogens present in the sewage water can cause deep-rooted and severe skin infections, which can be fungal, bacterial or pathogenic.

(With PTI inputs)

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

