Thane: Six Sena workers held for attack on office of Eknath Shinde's son

Updated on: 26 June,2022 07:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Ulhasnagar office of the MP was attacked on Saturday by a mob of eight to 10 persons

Police deployed outside Eknath Shinde's house in Louis Wadi, Thane. Pic/Sameer Markande


On Sunday, six Shiv Sena workers were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Shirkant Shinde, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and son of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, Thane police said.

The Ulhasnagar office of the MP was attacked on Saturday by a mob of eight to 10 persons and a video of the incident had gone viral soon after.




Suresh Patil, Niteen Both, Umesh Pawar, Santosh Kanse and Latesh Patil, all 'shakha pramukhs' of the Sena, and Bala Bagure, a functionary of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing, have been held under provisions of the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, an Ulhasnagar police station official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

