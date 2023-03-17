Thane: Teacher booked for beating up Class 8 student

Based on a complaint lodged by the Class 8 student's parents, the police have registered a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under Juvenile Justice Act and Right to Education Act, senior inspector Ghanshyam Adhav of the Vashind police station said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An offence has been registered against a teacher of a private school for allegedly beating up a 14-year-old student in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Class 8 student's parents, the police have registered a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under Juvenile Justice Act and Right to Education Act, senior inspector Ghanshyam Adhav of the Vashind police station said.

As per the complaint, the incident took place on March 14, when the teacher allegedly slapped the boy for returning late from the washroom and proceeded to beat him on the back and pull his ears, he said.

The boy complained of pain and there was swelling near his eyes, the official said, adding that a notice has been served to the teacher.

