Updated on: 17 March,2023 01:15 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Maharashtra: Two held with drugs worth more than Rs 10 lakh in Palghar

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two persons were arrested with mephedrone and charas worth more than Rs 10 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.


Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused at Chandan Naka in Nalla Sopara area on Wednesday, senior inspector Sahuraj Ranavre said.



The police recovered 50 gm of mephedrone and 8 gm of charas valued at Rs 10 lakh and Rs 64,000 respectively from the duo, he said.


An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and investigations are underway to find out from where the accused had sourced the contraband and their customers, the official said.

