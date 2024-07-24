Activists, residents allege that famous Gol Maidan, once a haven for children’s sports, is being misused by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation

Local citizens use the maidan for recreational purposes. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Thane: ‘This ground was meant for sports, not functions,' Local activists, residents on misuse of Gol Maidan x 00:00

Local activists and residents have accused the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation of misusing the 1,200 square metre Gol Maidan, a public ground designated for sports and recreational use. The ground has allegedly been repurposed for religious, political and social events, denying children the opportunity to engage in sports activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hirali Foundation, headed by President Advocate Sarita Khanchandani, has lodged a complaint regarding this issue. Advocate Vinod Sangvikar subsequently filed a writ petition in the high court. The court has reprimanded the Ulhasnagar municipal administration and has instructed them to provide a response by July 29.

History of the ground

In the writ petition, activists claimed that the ground had been divided into nine sections, with stages constructed for various religious organisations. The remaining areas were leased to different event organisers, including those for Dussehra-Diwali Mela, Navratri, Patakha Bazaar, and Amritvela Trust. This has effectively made the ground unavailable to the general public.



A huge concrete structure in the middle of the park

The foundation has petitioned the high court to intervene in the matter concerning the misuse of the sports ground. The petition requests that the court order the removal of concrete and cement stages built on the ground, which are not suitable for sports activities. Additionally, it calls for the restoration of the ground to its original state by removing all other constructions. The foundation has also demanded that the municipal corporation be prohibited from leasing the ground for any purpose other than sports.

The petitioner further stated that in 2011, the Gol Maidan premises had no water tank, featured fountains, and was a place where children played in the mud. However, since 2015, the premises were handed over to Amritvela Trust, and various political, religious, and commercial events have been held there. During the hearing of this petition, the high court reprimanded the administration and directed the municipal administration to file a reply. The counsel for the petitioners also submitted that the encroachment on the Gol Maidan violates the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP)Act, 1966, specifically contravening DCR 37A. The court has directed the municipal administration to levy charges on the ground, recognising its use as an open space or playground being exploited for

commercial purposes.



Structural plan of the park

‘File affidavit soon’

The petitioner contended that the municipal commissioner must provide detailed information, including the date on which permission was granted to the user, the amount deposited with the user, and the number of permissions granted since September 2022. Khanchandani said, “For over a decade, I have been raising concerns about the illegal encroachment on Gol Maidan to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Despite my repeated complaints, the civic body has instead allocated portions of the maidan to various organisations at the request of politicians seeking to secure votes. As a result, Gol Maidan has been divided into more than nine sections. Once a central green space and a vital lung for Ulhasnagar, Gol Maidan is now dominated by concrete structures, unsuitable for children and sports activities.”