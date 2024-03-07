Thane: TMC chief approces Rs 5,025 cr budget; Anand Dighe memorial to come up at mayor's bungalow

The budget for 2024 fiscal year estimates an inflow of Rs 5,025.01 crore, with allocations totalling Rs 5,024.67 crore across several spending categories.

Thane Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Abhijit Bangar has approved a significant budget of Rs 5,025 crore for the city, which includes Rs 5 crore for the construction of a memorial to late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Notably, taxes have stayed constant, with no new charges levied.

Late Anand Dighe, a significant figure in Maharashtra's political landscape who died in 2001, is remembered as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's political mentor. Shinde represents the Kopri-Panchpakhadi assembly seat in Thane, reported PTI.

According to the report, the proposed Dighe memorial will be located on the current site of the mayor's residence, necessitating its removal.

Thane, like several other civic authorities in the state, has been operating without an elected body for the past two years due to upcoming municipal elections, the report added.

According to the PTI report, the budget for the 2024 fiscal year estimates an inflow of Rs 5,025.01 crore, with allocations totalling Rs 5,024.67 crore across several spending categories. Notable amounts include Rs 1,679 crore for capital spending, Rs 1,515.70 crore for pay and benefits, and Rs 831.88 crore for operational costs.

While property tax collection matched expectations in the previous fiscal year, water tax collection fell short, totalling only Rs 102 crore against a target of Rs 225 crore, the report added.

Reportedly, the budgetary allocations mirrored Chief Minister Shinde's directives, which prioritised amenities for women, senior residents, and children. Plans include establishing special buses for women's mobility and providing free travel privileges to elderly over the age of 60.

Furthermore, the corporation intends to build the 'Narendra Modi Thane Central Library' at a cost of Rs 1 crore, the report added.

In addition to the Dighe memorial, Rs 1 crore has been set aside for the relocation of the mayor's residence and the renovation of the surrounding region near 'Anand Ashram,' Dighe's former office, the report further mentioned.

