As man as seven college students were booked for allegedly attacking and injuring a teenager in Maharashtra's Thane, the police said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Seven college students booked for attacking, injuring teen in Thane x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Seven college students were booked for allegedly attacking and injuring a teenager An offence has been registered against seven college students The victim, a Class 12 student, was returning home when he was attacked

As man as seven college students were booked for allegedly attacking and injuring a teenager in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, an offence has been registered against seven college students for allegedly assaulting and injuring a 17-year-old boy over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra police Act against the alleged accused, an official said, as per the PTI.

The victim, a Class 12 student, was returning home from college on December 22 when the accused accosted him and attacked him with sharp weapons, he said.

The accused then took the boy to an isolated place on a two-wheeler, beat him up with iron rods and stabbed him, the official said.

The victim is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital, he said.

The accused had quarrelled with the boy over a petty dispute earlier this month, the official said, adding that no one has been detained in the case so far.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a court in Maharashtra's Thane district has convicted three persons accused of kidnapping a newborn from a government hospital and sentenced them to five years and six months of rigorous imprisonment, according to the PTI.

Additional sessions judge GG Bhansali found the accused Gudiya Sonu Rajbhar (43), her husband Sonu (49) and Vilas Kailas Srivastav (57) guilty of charges under section 363 (kidnapping) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane informed the court that on January 14, 2018, Gudiya kidnapped a baby boy within four hours of his birth from the labour ward of a government hospital and took him home.

The police later traced the accused and found the baby and restored it with its parents, she said.

The accused couple had planned to hand over the infant to the third accused Srivastav, the court was told.

Eighteen prosecution witnesses, including the police and experts, were examined during the trial.

The judge, in his order, noted that a newborn baby was a sucking child, and the company of a mother and breastmilk is equivalent to oxygen.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!