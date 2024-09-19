Due to urgent repair work, the residents of Thane district will have to bear with water-cut for 24 hours till Friday 12pm

The residents of Thane district will have to bear with water-cut for 24 hours till Friday 12pm, due to urgent repair work.

Repair work to be taken from Katai Naka to Sheel Tank of the Barvi gravity channel , causing a complete water shutdown in Nehru Nagar and Kolshet Lower Village under Manpada Ward Committee. (Diva, Mumbra (Ward No. (except parts of 26 and 31) and all parts of Kalwa Ward Committee and Rupadevi Pada of Wagle Ward Committee, Kisanner No)

The residents will also have to face low water pressure for the next 2 days after the supply starts.

The BMC has asked the residents to corporate with the Thane Municipal Corporation by using water sparingly for the next few days.

MIDC supplies water to Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada-Manpada and Wagle (in some areas) ward committees in the Thane Municipal Corporation area, this repair undertaken according to their water supply scheme.