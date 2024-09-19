Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 24 Hours water cutoff in Thane District

24 Hours water cutoff in Thane District

Updated on: 19 September,2024 06:05 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Due to urgent repair work, the residents of Thane district will have to bear with water-cut for 24 hours till Friday 12pm

24 Hours water cutoff in Thane District

Representation Image

Listen to this article
24 Hours water cutoff in Thane District
x
00:00

The residents of Thane district will have to bear with water-cut for 24 hours till Friday 12pm, due to urgent repair work.


Repair work to be taken from Katai Naka to Sheel Tank of the Barvi gravity channel , causing a complete water shutdown in Nehru Nagar and Kolshet Lower Village under Manpada Ward Committee. (Diva, Mumbra (Ward No. (except parts of 26 and 31) and all parts of Kalwa Ward Committee and Rupadevi Pada of Wagle Ward Committee, Kisanner No)



The residents will also have to face low water pressure for the next 2 days after the supply starts. 


The BMC has asked the residents to corporate with the Thane Municipal Corporation by using water sparingly for the next few days. 

MIDC supplies water to Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada-Manpada and Wagle (in some areas) ward committees in the Thane Municipal Corporation area, this repair undertaken according to their water supply scheme.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation thane water crisis Thane Municipal Corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK