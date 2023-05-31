Thane to face 24-hour water cut on June 2; these areas will be affected

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from 12 pm on June 2 (Friday) to 12 pm on June 3 (Saturday) to carry out urgent work of commissioning the newly laid water pipelines

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday announced that water supply will be suspended in some areas for 24 hours due due to commissioning of the newly laid water pipeline on Friday, June 2.

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from 12 pm on June 2 (Friday) to 12 pm on June 3 (Saturday) to carry out urgent work of commissioning the newly laid water pipelines.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation supplies water to some areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation which include Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada and Wagle Estate, the civic body said.

“Considering the current storage capacity of the Barvi Dam, water supply supply will be suspended from 12 pm on June 2 (Friday) to 12 pm on June 3 (Saturday). During this period, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation will carry out urgent work of commissioning the newly laid Barvi dam’s water pipelines,” the civic body said.

The major affected areas which will face 24-hour water cut include Diva, Mumbra (except part of Ward No. 26 and 31) and Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan nagar No.2, Nehru nagar and Kolshet

The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.

Meanwhile, the water supply in some parts of the city will be affected between June 4 to June 8, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the statement, the civic body said that the work of rehabilitation and strengthening of 1 thousand 200 mm diameter water channel near Teachers Colony Crematorium at Santacruz (East) will be undertaken by the Water Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The statement further said, during the said period, the leak repair work on Vaitrana Aqueduct under Hansburga Road Bridge will be done. Due to these two important works in the city by the Water Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there will be a low pressure of water supply in some areas of H/East Ward of the BMC from Sunday, 4th June 2023 to Thursday, 8th June 2023.