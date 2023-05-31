Two major waterworks will be carried out in the Santacruz (East) area of the Western Suburbs. Due to these works, the water supply will be provided at low pressure in the H/East Ward, the BMC said

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Water supply to be affected in parts of city between June 4 to June 8, check details x 00:00

The water supply in some parts of the city will be affected between June 4 to June 8, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the statement, the civic body said that the work of rehabilitation and strengthening of 1 thousand 200 mm diameter water channel near Teachers Colony Crematorium at Santacruz (East) will be undertaken by the Water Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further said, during the said period, the leak repair work on Vaitrana Aqueduct under Hansburga Road Bridge will be done. Due to these two important works in the city by the Water Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there will be a low pressure of water supply in some areas of H/East Ward of the BMC from Sunday, 4th June 2023 to Thursday, 8th June 2023.

The statement said that between Sunday, June 4, 2023 and Thursday, June 8, 2023, two major waterworks will be carried out in the Santacruz (East) area of the Western Suburbs by the Water Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Due to these works, the water supply will be provided at low pressure in the H/East Ward.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also issued a list of the areas which will be facing low pressure water supply. It also issued the timings of low pressure water supply.

Following are the details of areas which will face low pressure water supply in H/East Ward-

1) Sunday, 4th June 2023 : Water supply at Bandra-Kurla complex will be from 8.30 am to 10.45 am.

2) Monday, 5th June 2023 : Water supply will be under low pressure in the entire H/East sector.

3) Tuesday, June 6, 2023 : Water supply will be low pressure in the entire H/East sector.

4) Monday, June 5, 2023 to Thursday, June 8, 2023 : Water supply will be at low pressure in Bharat Nagar, Valmiki Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar, Bandra-Kurla complex in H / East Division.

"The citizens of the concerned localities should store the necessary water on the previous day during the above mentioned period. Also, a request is being made on behalf of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration to cooperate in using water sparingly," the BMC said.