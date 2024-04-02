Thane: Truck catches fire after colliding with parapet wall in Kasara ghat

The incident happened in Kasara ghat shortly after midnight on Tuesday & no casualties were recorded. The truck was severely damaged because it was entirely engulfed in flames

Representative Image

In Thane district of Maharashtra, a truck travelling from Nashik to Mumbai caught fire after colliding with a parapet wall in the Kasara Ghat section, according to police reports.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday, and no casualties were recorded. The truck was severely damaged because it was entirely engulfed in flames, reported PTI.

According to the report, the truck hit the ghat's parapet wall and was left dangling from the structure. Fortunately, the driver and cleaner were able to escape to safety by jumping out of the car.

Following the incident, the truck took fire, necessitating the assistance of highway patrolling teams and firefighters. The fire was successfully extinguished after around 30 minutes, the report added.

The truck's contents were not known at the time of the occurrence.

Major fire breaks out in Thane godown

A significant amount of paper products and furniture were destroyed in a major fire at a godown in Thane's Khidkali area in Maharashtra, officials reported on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

The fire erupted around 11:30 pm on Wednesday at the Sagar Enterprises Godown, causing extensive damage but no injuries, authorities said.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), stated that after receiving the alert, the Daighar police and fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene with two fire engines and managed to extinguish the fire by 1 am.

The godown, covering nearly 2,000 sq ft, stored items such as paper glass-making machines, paper glasses, dishes, paper boxes, cardboards, and furniture, all of which were consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the official added.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West, as reported by news agency ANI.

Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene, but no casualties or injuries were reported from the late Wednesday night incident.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park in Mulund, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Approximately 50 people were rescued after being stranded on various floors of the smoke-filled building. The fire, which started around 9:25 am, was confined to the sixth floor of the 'Avior Corporate Park' on LBS Road, with no reported injuries.

The blaze affected wiring, electrical installations, split AC units, wooden furniture, and office records over an area of about 1,000 square feet.

The firefighting operation involved four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders, and other vehicles, with personnel from the Mumbai police, BMC, and other agencies mobilised at the scene. Further details are awaited.