Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane: Two booked for firing at man on suspicion of being police informer

Thane: Two booked for firing at man on suspicion of being police informer

Updated on: 03 June,2022 09:26 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred around 1.45 am on June 2 near Versova bridge in Bhayandar, but nobody was injured in the firing

Thane: Two booked for firing at man on suspicion of being police informer

Representational Image


Two members of a gang allegedly opened fire at a man in Kashimira area of Maharashtra's Thane district, suspecting him to be a police informer and holding him responsible for the arrest of a drug trafficker, an official said on June 3.

The incident occurred around 1.45 am on June 2 near Versova bridge in Bhayandar, but nobody was injured in the firing, he said.




"Suspecting that the victim was a police informer and believing that it was due to him that a drug trafficker has been arrested, the accused duo followed the car in which he was travelling and fired two rounds at him," said the official of Kashimira police station located under Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.


Show full article

thane maharashtra versova news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK