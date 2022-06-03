Thane: Two booked for firing at man on suspicion of being police informer

The incident occurred around 1.45 am on June 2 near Versova bridge in Bhayandar, but nobody was injured in the firing

Representational Image

Two members of a gang allegedly opened fire at a man in Kashimira area of Maharashtra's Thane district, suspecting him to be a police informer and holding him responsible for the arrest of a drug trafficker, an official said on June 3.

The incident occurred around 1.45 am on June 2 near Versova bridge in Bhayandar, but nobody was injured in the firing, he said.

"Suspecting that the victim was a police informer and believing that it was due to him that a drug trafficker has been arrested, the accused duo followed the car in which he was travelling and fired two rounds at him," said the official of Kashimira police station located under Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.

